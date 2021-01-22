Sikeston man killed in shooting

Sikeston DPS is investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old Sikeston man deceased. Officers responded to the 800 block of Lake St. and found a male with a single gunshot wound. He appeared to have a puncture wound to his chest and he was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center. The suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived and she was taken into custody. It appeared that there was an altercation between the victim and the woman before the victim was shot. No further information is available at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

