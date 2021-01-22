Sikeston woman found dead outside her residence

A 54-year-old Sikeston woman was pronounced deceased after she was found outside her residence by her husband. Around 7:30 a.m. yesterday, Sikeston DPS officers responded to the 400 block of Shady Lane to an unresponsive woman that was pinned underneath her vehicle. It appeared she exited her vehicle, which was not placed into park. The car rolled and subsequently pinned her underneath. Sikeston firefighters were able to extricate her and she was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County coroner’s office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!