Missouri Senate Committee Could Vote Tuesday on Second Amendment Preservation Act

Legislation creating a Second Amendment Preservation Act is backed by the owner of a mid-Missouri gun parts-related business. Tom Abbott traveled to Jefferson City last week, to testify for the bill. Abbott worries about the Biden administration.

Abbott supports legislation from Battlefield State Senator Eric Burlison, which is expected to be voted on in committee Tuesday. Former Boone County Judge Chris Kelly, a former lawmaker, says the bill is unconstitutional.

