Monday, January 25th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

West Sussex, ENG — An angry McDonald’s customer called the police after missing out on breakfast when she got stuck in a line at the drive-thru. The woman was left fuming when she arrived at the window minutes after the 11:00 a.m. cut-off, to find out breakfast was no longer being served at the branch in East Grinstead, West Sussex.

She called the police around 11.30 to complain how it was “unfair” that staff had refused to serve her a McMuffin meal. But unimpressed officers weren’t having any of it, and warned her it was “not a police matter.” Mid Sussex Neighborhood Policing Inspector, Darren Taylor, revealed the incident on Twitter.

He said: “A call @11.30 this morning from an angry lady who stated due to the queue at the McDonald’s drive-thru in EG, by the time she got to the window the breakfast service had stopped and she couldn’t order a breakfast. The lady was given words of advice about ringing the police.”

