Route ZZ and Route WW Road Work – New Madrid County

Route ZZ in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the bridge over Drainage Ditch # 52.  This section of roadway is located from County Road 335 to Route F.  Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Jan. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route WW in New Madrid County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located between Route P and County Road 404. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Jan. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

