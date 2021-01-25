Route ZZ and Route WW Road Work – New Madrid County
Route ZZ in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the bridge over Drainage Ditch # 52. This section of roadway is located from County Road 335 to Route F. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Jan. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Route WW in New Madrid County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located between Route P and County Road 404. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Jan. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.