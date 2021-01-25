Sikeston man arrested in alleged stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail UPDATE suspect charged

On Friday, a formal warrant was issued for the suspect responsible for a stabbing at Cape LaCroix Trail. This suspect is identified as 35-year-old Joshua May, of Sikeston. May is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department on charges of armed criminal action and second degree assault. May’s bond has been set at $100,000.00 cash only surety. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a 59-year-old woman was walking the trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road when a man riding a bicycle past her allegedly hit her in the back with a sharp object. When officers arrived, they saw she had a small puncture wound in her back. Officers located May riding his bike near the intersection of Kingshighway and Hopper Road. Upon arresting him, police located a small weapon in his pocket believed to have been used in the assault. The motive for the assault is still unknown.

