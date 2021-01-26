Body of missing Mississippi County woman found

The body of a missing Mississippi County woman was found Saturday. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department officers received a report of a woman’s body found near Highway BB south and west of East Prairie around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The body was positively identified as Madisson Lambert of East Prairie. Lambert was reported missing to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28, 2020. Upon gathering additional information, Lambert’s vehicle was located outside of East Prairie on County Road 535. The vehicle appeared to be wrecked in a drainage ditch. After processing the vehicle, deputies were not able to locate anything in or around the vehicle that would cause officers to suspect foul play. It is unclear of the cause of death at this time but an autopsy has been scheduled. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

