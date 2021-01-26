Tuesday, January 26th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Laughlin, NV — A 20-year-old man accused of stealing property from hotel guests took pairs of women’s underwear and left a note with his phone number. Police responded to a burglary at the Riverside Hotel Casino that had occurred Saturday, January 16th. Officers learned a housekeeper, later identified as Trevor Savok, stole property and clothing items from guests.

A group of girls staying at the property told police they had returned to their hotel room after a soccer tournament to find a note that said, “Text me if you want your panties back.” The arrest report said that the note also had a phone number on it and a hand-drawn heart. Police added that a set of AirPods was also missing.

Savok had been assigned to service the room and the number left on the note was the phone number listed in his employee records. When police contacted Savok, he admitted to taking the wireless earbuds, but not the underwear. He faces multiple charges including burglary and extortion.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!