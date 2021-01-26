Two St. Louis men arrested on multiple felony charges in Pemiscot County

Authorities arrested two men over the weekend on multiple felony charges. The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department reports that 32-year-old Deandre Spears and 30-year-old Reginald Jackson, both of St. Louis, were taken into custody Sunday night on charges of possession of a controlled substance for ecstasy pills and possession of meth. Both are also facing a charge of possession of marijuana. Following their arrest, both Spears and Jackson were taken to the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!