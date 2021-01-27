Former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy gets 3 years for fatal DUI
A former Johnson County, IL, Sheriff’s Deputy has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a fatal 2018 DUI crash. Cyle Harner was found guilty in November 2020 of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI. Prosecutors say Harner crashed a pickup truck, killing 24-year-old passenger Troy Newman and seriously injuring another passenger. Harner himself was also hurt in the crash. At the time of the incident, Cyle Harner worked as a K-9 Deputy for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.