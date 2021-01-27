Missouri House Committee Hears Testimony on Legislation to Appoint House and Senate Marshals
The sponsor of legislation to appoint Missouri House and Senate marshals to help provide security at the Statehouse in Jefferson City emphasizes this is a bipartisan issue. State Representative Lane Roberts testifies that he would be disappointed if this were ever to become political.
Roberts is a former state Department of Public Safety (DPS) director. Under his bill, Missouri House and Senate marshals would be able to wear a concealable firearm and make arrests based upon state law.