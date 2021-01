Some Missourians have already been given their second COVID-19 vaccination or will get it soon. Executive director of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence Larry Jones says the second one might come with a stronger reaction, such as feelings of fatigue, aches, and diarrhea.

He says the side effects should only last about 24 hours.

