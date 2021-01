Two men were arrested in Stoddard County on Thursday on assault warrants. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 54 year old Lonnie Robbins, of Dexter, and 26 year old Nathaniel Thurston, of Bernie, were booked on a Stoddard County Warrant for 3rd degree domestic assault. Following their arrests, they were both transported to the Stoddard County Jail.

