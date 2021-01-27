U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to Hold Special Virtual Ceremony Commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27

WHAT: In observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is holding a special virtual commemoration with Holocaust survivors and leaders from the United States and Europe on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. ET.

Eight decades after the Holocaust began, people worldwide will pause on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz to honor the memory of Europe’s Jews, who were targeted for annihilation. During the virtual ceremony, participants will convey the urgent responsibility we all share to protect the lessons and legacy of Holocaust history and to defend the truth—now more than ever.

The event will be streamed live on the Museum’s YouTube page. More info ahead of the livestream can be found at ushmm.org/IHRD-2021.

January 27, 2021, marks 76 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp, by the Soviet Army. The United Nations established International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005 to honor the memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

WHO:

Featured officials for the ceremony include:

Senator Ben Cardin, Maryland, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council

Maryland, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council Senator Tim Scott, South Carolina, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council

South Carolina, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council Sara J. Bloomfield, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Piotr Cywiński, Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland

Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland Thomas Lutz, Topography of Terrors Foundation in Germany

Topography of Terrors Foundation in Germany Jacques Fredj, Mémorial de la Shoah in France

Mémorial de la Shoah in France Holocaust survivors who volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. ET.

WHERE/HOW: Watch live at youtube.com/holocaustmuseum. You do not need a YouTube account to view our program. After the live broadcast, the recording will be available to watch on demand on the Museum’s YouTube page.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!