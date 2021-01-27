Wednesday, January 27, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Alachua County, FL — A man from Cocoa is facing charges after he admitted to stealing a company’s tow truck as revenge for the time they towed his car. According to a report, Florida Highway Patrol troopers received a tip that a tow truck had been stolen out of Orange County.
After midnight, one trooper spotted the stolen “Car Store Towing” vehicle driving north on I-75. According to the report, the trooper pulled the truck over and spoke with 30-year-old Aimee Onggo. Onggo admitted to stealing the truck.
A search of Onggo and the truck resulted in the recovery of methamphetamine, Xanax and hydrocodone. Onggo was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Alachua County Jail with a $50,000 bail.
They say “revenge is a dish best served cold.” And now that he’ll be in jail for a while, that’s exactly how his food will be served too.