SoutheastHEALTH has emerged as one of the leaders in the distribution and administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Phase 1B – Tier 1 of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to a COVID-19 dashboard released by the state of Missouri yesterday, 10.2 percent of Cape County residents, the highest statewide percentage, have received the first dose of the vaccine. That compares to 4.7 percent statewide.

Phase 1B – Tier 1, includes individuals over the age of 65 or those with qualifying pre-existing conditions.

SoutheastHEALTH has also conducted vaccination clinics in a number of southeast Missouri counties, with those receiving the first dose ranging from 1 to 8.1 percent in Scott County, making it the second highest on the state COVID-19 dashboard.

All told, as of January 25, 290,138 Missourians have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Doses one and two have been given to a total of 374,742 residents.

Missouri designated SoutheastHEALTH as a Pfizer COVID-19 pre-positioning site in mid-December. To date, 8,000 vaccinations have been given. It is anticipated that number will be over 10,000 next week. SoutheastHEALTH officials said weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be scheduled in February. Clinic availability will be dependent upon the number of vaccine doses released to SoutheastHEALTH by the state. To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, visit SEhealth.org/COVID.

SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said the vaccination effort would not have been possible without the full support and commitment of the entire SoutheastHEALTH team. “A tremendous amount of work has gone into the planning, organizing, preparation and operation of these clinics. It’s an effort we have embraced because of our commitment to our community’s good health.”

COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been conducted by SoutheastHEALTH at the following locations:

Southeast Hospital

Missouri Delta Medical Center, Sikeston

Madison Memorial Medical Center, Fredericktown

Iron County Medical Center, Pilot Knob

Pemiscot Memorial Hospital, Hayti

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Poplar Bluff

SoutheastHEALTH West Campus Medical Plaza, Cape Girardeau

Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County, Dexter

Jackson Civic Center, Jackson

Perry County Memorial Hospital, Perryville.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!