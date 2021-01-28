Herrin School District ordered to repay taxpayer funds

The Herrin School District will have to pay back over $2.7 million in taxpayer money after a judge found the district used the funds improperly. The money came from the Illinois County School Facility Occupation Tax, which allows the counties to impose a sales tax of up to 1%. The money can only be used for specific expenses related to the school facility. A lawsuit, brought by Marion attorney Ronald Osman, claimed that from 2008 through 2011, the school district received over $4.2 million in tax money, but used some of the money on improper expenses. The judge agreed, ordering the district to pay back over half of the $4.2 million.

