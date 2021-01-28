Jan. 27th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 42 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 1 new case, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 8, Massac County had 17, Pope County had 1, Pulaski County had 4, and Union County had 9. S7HD reported a total of 5,995 cases, 5,470 recoveries, and 79 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 406 (380 recoveries, 6 deaths)
Hardin: 326 (299 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Johnson: 1,267 (1,176 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 1,092 (973 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 266 (248 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 626 (598 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 2,012 (1,798 recoveries, 25 deaths)