Missouri Senator proposes to let drivers use deadly force against some protesters

The Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee is considering whether to criminalize protesters who interfere with traffic. State Senator Rick Brattin’s bill would not hold drivers liable for using deadly force against these protesters and those who illegally cross or attempt to cross private property. Reverend Darryl Grey of the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri says charging non-violent protesters with a felony is a deliberate attack on democracy, freedom of speech, and assembly.

Brattin says for protesters to stop traffic and stop people’s ability to move about freely is a “gross misunderstanding of constitutional rights.”

