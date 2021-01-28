Thursday, January 28th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cajeme, MEX — A woman in Mexico was so blinded by jealousy that she couldn’t recognize her own naked body before resorting to violence. The angry wife is accused of stabbing her husband after finding photos of him having sex with a much younger and slimmer woman.

What she failed to realize was the purported “mistress” was herself, photographed a few years earlier. The suspect, identified only as Leonora R., saw the explicit images on the victim’s cellphone earlier this month and decided to attack him with a kitchen knife.

She grabbed the weapon and stabbed him multiple times without giving him a chance to explain himself. The poor husband, who sustained several injuries but survived, was eventually able to disarm his violent wife and calm her down. He then explained to her that the photos were from them having sex when they were still boyfriend and girlfriend.

The victim told her he found the old images in an email that they exchanged years ago and decided to save them on his phone. She took a close look at the photos and finally recognized herself, though it was too late because neighbors had heard the commotion and called 911. The woman was arrested and is now facing domestic violence charges.

