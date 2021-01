Cape Council will return to Council Chambers for Monday’s Feb. 1 meeting at 5 p.m. after having meetings on Zoom. They will be live on Facebook, as well. Monday’s meeting will include a deer management proposal, adjustment board presentation, official appointment of their Treasurer, Humane Society agreement, and more.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!