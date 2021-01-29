Dexter man arrested on Stoddard County warrant
Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested a Dexter man on a warrant for multiple charges. Officials with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department report that 35 year old Tony Ellis Jr. was recently arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for charges including resisting or interfering with an arrest or stop, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, Ellis was held at the Stoddard County Jail.