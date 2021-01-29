Illinois man arrested in Marion in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A man allegedly connected to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was arrested in Marion, IL, on Tuesday. Mathew Capsel, of Chicago, is alleged to have participated in the violent mob that took over the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Capsel was arrested after a former neighbor and a social media friend identified him from a video taken during the riot. Capsel was identified in part by a tattoo on his face. He was wanted for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority,” as well as allegedly knowingly engaging in physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!