Bollinger County drive-thru clinic

Bollinger County Health Center held its first COVID drive-thru clinic. The clinic was a success due to much planning and cooperation with community partners. The drive-thru tent was set up the night before with the assistance of Calvin Troxel, Bollinger County Coroner, Jeff Miles, Woodland Fire Protection District, Shane and Wyatt Welker, North Bollinger County Fire, and Kevin S. Cooper, Bollinger County Emergency Management Director.

Bollinger County Health Center staff arrived early in the 20-degree weather to finish setting up. As clients started arriving, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department directed traffic. Sheriff Casey Graham and Chief Deputy Stash Petton spent the day ensuring traffic safety to staff and clients. Bryce Minson, North Bollinger County Fire, also spent the day directing traffic. Cross Trails Medical Center graciously shared two of their nurses for the day.

Additional drive-thru clinics will be held as vaccine becomes available. Pre-registration for those individuals interested in receiving the vaccine is available on the Health Center’s website: www.bollingercountyhealth.org Follow the link to complete the form. For those individuals without internet access, call the Health Center at (573) 238-2817. The calls are overwhelming the system and limited staff.

