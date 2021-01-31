FBI Seeking Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Assault Victim UPDATE: Jane Doe 43 Identified

Thanks to nationwide publicity, the FBI has identified and located Jane Doe 43. The FBI greatly appreciates the assistance from both the media and the public.

The FBI is still requesting the public’s help in identifying other John/Jane Does. The quality of some of the images are so clear, people who know them will be able to identify them. Pictures and information can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap

Original Post:

The FBI is asking for your help identifying an unknown female who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Initial video of the unidentified female, Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019. Jane Doe 43 is described as a White female with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in the video. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). No charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!