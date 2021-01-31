Jan. 29th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Friday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 0 new cases, Hardin County had 0, Johnson County had 5, Massac County had 7, Pope County had 1, Pulaski County had 4, and Union County had 8. S7HD reported a total of 6,061 cases, 5,638 recoveries, and 79 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 409 (386 recoveries, 6 deaths)
Hardin: 327 (302 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Johnson: 1,282 (1,197 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 1,107 (999 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 269 (255 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 632 (604 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 2,035 (1,895 recoveries, 25 deaths)