Jan. 29th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 0 new cases, Hardin County had 0, Johnson County had 5, Massac County had 7, Pope County had 1, Pulaski County had 4, and Union County had 8. S7HD reported a total of 6,061 cases, 5,638 recoveries, and 79 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 409 (386 recoveries, 6 deaths)

Hardin: 327 (302 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Johnson: 1,282 (1,197 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,107 (999 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 269 (255 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 632 (604 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 2,035 (1,895 recoveries, 25 deaths)

