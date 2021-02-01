Cape PD recovers two stolen vehicles

The Southeast Missourian reports that two vehicles reported stolen were recovered Friday morning by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Around 9 a.m., Cape PD was called to the 700 block of South Ellis Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, officers located a grey KIA Forte parked in an odd manner near the alleyway. Upon inspection, it was discovered to be a vehicle reported stolen from the 500 block of Louis Street roughly one month prior. While searching the area for potential witnesses and evidence, officers located another vehicle near the alleyway partially covered with a car cover. When officers lifted the cover, they recognized the vehicle as a white Jeep Compass that reported stolen Friday morning from the 1000 block of South Benton. Both vehicles were processed for evidence. The incidents remain under investigation.

