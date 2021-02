An Ellsinore teenager has died following a single vehicle wreck in Carter County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a truck was travelling on Missouri Highway 103 Thursday afternoon when the vehicle ran off the side of the road and struck a tree. A 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead by Carter County Coroner Joe Chapman. The driver was seriously injured and transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

