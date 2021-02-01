Monday, February 1st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

Police say a man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a person with a hatchet after his girlfriend cut in front of a car in an In-N-Out drive-thru. According to a probable cause statement, a man was sitting at In-N-Out drive thru when a woman driving a silver BMW cut in front of him.

The man then flashed his headlights to get the woman’s attention, but she ignored him. Shortly after, another man got out of a truck parked nearby and broke the window of the victim’s car and threatened him with a hatchet. After breaking the window, the suspect, identified as Damien Lee Hallett, pointed at the victim with his hand bleeding and told the victim “it will be your blood next”, and left the area.

A witness of the crime was able to provide police with the license plate of the truck and were able to locate the unoccupied truck parked nearby. Officers located a bloody hatchet inside the truck and also observed blood on the outside of the driver’s door. Hallet has been charged with two counts of assault, and one count of criminal mischief.

