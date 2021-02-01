Sen. Blunt defends Hawley for questioning election results

United States Senator Roy Blunt defends the actions of his Missouri Republican colleague, Senator Josh Hawley, who has questioned the outcome of the presidential election. Blunt does not think an ethics complaint filed against Hawley by Senate Democrats will go anywhere. He says that committee is not a place to handle political disagreements.

The complaint wants the committee to consider censure or removal from office for Hawley and Cruz “amplifying claims of election fraud” before this month’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

