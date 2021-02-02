70-year-old Tennessee man wanted for 2 murders UPDATE Double murder suspect found dead

A national manhunt is over after a Tennessee man suspected of killing two duck hunters last week was found dead over the weekend. Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, investigators found the body of 70-year-old David Vowell of Martin, Tenn., at Reelfoot Lake. Vowell’s body was found near where the earlier incident occurred. 27-year-old Chance Black and 26-year-old Zachery Grooms were killed last Monday from a duck blind. Both men were from Tennessee. A motive for the shootings has not been reported.

Original Post:

Authorities in Tennessee are asking for your help in finding a 70-year-old man wanted for murder following a double homicide on Monday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday that warrants have been issued for David Vowell, of Martin, TN, who faces two counts of first degree murder. Two men were killed at the north end of Reelfoot Lake on Monday morning in Obion County, about 50 miles north of Jackson. The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Chance Black and 25-year-old Zachery Grooms, both of Weakly County. Vowell is said to be armed and dangerous. TBI said that Vowell has no previous history of a criminal record in the state of Tennessee. Anyone with information that might help in the search for Vowell is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!