Burglary suspect escapes police, remains at large in Cape

The Southeast Missourian reports that a burglary suspect remains at large following a police chase yesterday evening in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to a report of a burglary near Bellevue and Fountain streets. Upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect fled the vicinity in a red SUV. The suspect refused to pull over for police, and eventually fled from the vehicle on foot near the intersection of Dunklin Street and West End Boulevard. Officers canvassed the area on foot, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. The suspect was described as a white male with average build. He was wearing a dark coat at the time of the incident. Anyone with any information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out the form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.

