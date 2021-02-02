Feb. 1st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 11, Massac County had 18, Pope County had 1, Pulaski County had 5, and Union County had 14. S7HD reported a total of 6,115 cases, 5,706 recoveries, and 79 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 412 (391 recoveries, 6 deaths)

Hardin: 329 (305 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Johnson: 1,293 (1,219 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,125 (1,004 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 270 (258 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 637 (604 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 2,049 (1,925 recoveries, 25 deaths)

