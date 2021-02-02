Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

The catfisher from hell, a serial “romance fraudster” in Barnet, England, who conned women he met through Tinder and Bumble out of considerable amounts of money, had been busted for the third time for his conniving exploits.

33-year-old Amir Tofangsazan used that old standby, a picture of a male model, to fraudulently claim to women he met on Tinder and Bumble that he was a world-class surgeon or a successful lawyer. Then the fraudster would ask these unsuspecting women he met on Tinder and Bumble to loan him money. The women were never reimbursed. Sadly, this isn’t Tofangsazan’s first time at the rodeo.

In 2015, he was sentenced to seven years and nine months after being convicted of fifteen counts of fraud for similar criminal high jinks. His repeated offense notwithstanding, Tofangsazan was released from prison early. But fortunately, one of the women got suspicious and called the cops to report the scam artist. Now the fraudster has been slapped with another three years in prison for his nefarious manipulation of the women he tempted through Tinder and Bumble.

