Governor Parson Makes Five Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions, Fills Two County Office Vacancies

Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies.

Sue Allen, of Town and Country, was appointed to the State Board of Health and Senior Services.

Ms. Allen currently serves as an Alderman for the City of Town and Country and as Chair of the Ways and Means Committee. Previously, Ms. Allen was a Missouri State Representative for the 100th District and served as Chair of the Missouri House of Representatives Committee on Fiscal Review. Ms. Allen has been a pediatric physical therapist for more than 25 years. She also co-owned and founded First Steps Pediatrics, LLC. Ms. Allen holds a Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Science in physical therapy from St. Louis University.

Brent Buerck, of Perryville, was appointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Mr. Buerck has served the City of Perryville as Public Administrator for more than 11 years. In this role, he oversees the city’s public works department, leads economic development initiatives, and is responsible for the development and management of the city budget. Previously, Mr. Buerck was a senior program administrator for the Missouri Division of Youth Services. He is a member of the Missouri City Manger’s Association and Missouri National Veterans Memorial, among others. He was also named 573 Magazine Person of the Year in 2020. Mr. Buerck holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science in Public Administration from the University of Missouri.

Joyce Ennis, of Cassville, was appointed as the Barry County Clerk.

Ms. Ennis has served as the Barry County Deputy Clerk since 2018. Before joining the Barry County Clerk’s Office, Ms. Ennis was an administrative assistant at Cassville R-IV school district for more than 25 years. During her time at Cassville R-IV, she headed the canned food drive for the local food bank and assisted with the Bright Futures and Back Pack programs.

Dr. Timothy Faber, of Laurie, was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Dr. Faber currently serves as the Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Baptist Association. He is a Baptist Minister and has served churches in Warsaw, Kidder, and Boonville. Dr. Faber also has more than 25 published articles to his credit and has had the privilege of participating in short term ministry projects in Canada, Belarus, and several states. He is a past member of the City of Kidder City Council and a current member of the Christian Life Commission of the Missouri Baptist Convention. Dr. Faber holds a Bachelor of Science in religious studies and psychology from Southwest Baptist University. He also holds a Master of Divinity from Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, Georgia, and a Doctor of Ministry from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Robert Goodrich, of Waynesville, was appointed to the Missouri Propane Safety Commission.

Mr. Goodrich has been employed by Goodrich Gas Inc. since 1985, serving as operations manager since 2005. The business has been owned and operated by the Goodrich family since 1959. Mr. Goodrich is a member of the Missouri Propane and Gas Association and has served in various leadership capacities, including president, treasurer, and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Goodrich holds a Bachelor of Science in geology from Missouri State University.

Derek Holland, of Raymore, was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Mr. Holland owned and operated Unemployment Insurance Services, Inc. for more than 35 years. He served more than 500 clients and provided various services, including human resources, tax control and reduction, and claims management. In 1982, Mr. Holland was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives representing constituents from Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, and Independence. He left the House of Representatives in 1989. Mr. Holland was elected to a nonpartisan position on the Lee’s Summit City Council and served in that capacity from 2012 to 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Science in comprehensive social studies with an emphasis in political science from Southwest Missouri State University.

Penny Jean Schulz, of Piedmont, was appointed as the Wayne County Public Administrator.

Ms. Schulz has served as a Wayne County Assistant Public Administrator since 2019. Previously, Ms. Schulz worked as a house supervisor for Down Home Women’s Center in Piedmont, mentoring disadvantaged women and helping them develop life skills. She also owned and operated her own dry cleaning business for over 17 years.

