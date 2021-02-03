St. Francois County gears up for mass vaccination clinic this Thursday

Additional coronavirus vaccination events are being planned in Missouri, including one tomorrow in Farmington. Chris Westrich with Parkland Health Center in Farmington says about 2,200 people can get vaccinated.

Those eligible to get vaccinated include health care providers, long-term care providers and patients, first responders, Missourians 65 and older, and those with certain health conditions. Vaccinations will be given from 8:30 a.m. to about 7 p.m. on Thursday.

