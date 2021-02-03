Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Several people were arrested for changing the Hollywood sign to “Hollyboob.” According to photos and videos on social media, the “W” and “D” of the Los Angeles landmark appeared to have been covered with “Bs” earlier in the day.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign and at least six people were detained and facing trespassing charges. The prank appeared to have been part of an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The 98-year-old sign has gotten facelifts in the past. In 2017, pranksters also managed to get past the landmark’s gates and sensors to alter it to read “Hollyweed.”

