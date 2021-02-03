Woman’s body found near South West End Blvd UPDATE body identified and charges filed

On Monday around 1130 A.M., Cape Girardeau Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of south West End Boulevard for a report of a body discovered near a tree line. When Officers arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased adult female in a sparsely wooded creek bank just west of a parking lot. The victim was later positively identified as 27-year-old Kadesia Harris, of Cape Girardeau. During the investigation, the Major Case Squad developed information that led to the execution of a search warrant upon a residence in the southeast side of Cape Girardeau. Evidence gathered during this search warrant supported the arrest of 62-year-old Janice Leimbach, of Cape Girardeau, and 22-year-old Matthew Morris, of Gideon. Based upon various evidence, it appears that Harris died inside a Cape residence as a result of a self-induced drug overdose. Morris later wrapped Harris inside plastic wrapping materials and secured her in a plastic container. Morris and Leimbach then transported and abandoned her body. Leimbach and Morris were charged with abandonment of a corpse and are being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department Jail.

