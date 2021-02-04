MSHP, Cape FD unable to locate person who jumped from I-55 bridge into Diversion Channel

An unidentified person who reportedly jumped off a bridge Monday afternoon on I-55 into the Diversion Channel has not been located. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division on Tuesday morning in an attempt to locate the jumper. Water patrol remained on site until approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, and no one had been recovered. The water’s temperature could make it difficult to locate the individual. With it being cold water, it could be several days before a body would surface to be able to recover them if they drowned. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

