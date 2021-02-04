Thursday, February 4th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Pasco County, FL — A recently arrested 22-year-old man is CLEARLY a “Florida Man,” as his stupid face tattoo clearly shows… Matthew Leatham was arrested around 4:45 a.m. Sunday after he twice “called 9-1-1 to find a ride home,” according to a court complaint which notes that the accused “cursed at the call taker during the call.”
Since the police emergency line does not double as a taxi dispatcher, Leatham was charged with misuse of the 9-1-1 system. He was also hit with a marijuana possession charge after a cop found some pot on him during a post-arrest search.
Leatham, who works as a cook at a Port Richey seafood restaurant, was released on his own recognizance from the Pasco County jail. He was also cited last month for reckless driving following a crash that caused an estimated $8,500 in damages.