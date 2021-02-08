Cape Girardeau woman in custody for alleged robbery
A Cape Girardeau woman is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail on charges of robbery and armed criminal action. 19-year-old Kelis Twiggs was booked Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action after she and two men allegedly robbed a man Sunday at the Town House Inn in Cape Girardeau. Twiggs allegedly went to the victim’s room at the hotel at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim told officers that after Twiggs arrived she was texting on her phone, and shortly after there was a knock on the door. The victim told Twiggs not to open the door, but she did anyway. Two Black men allegedly entered the room and one pulled out a black handgun described as a .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic. The trio stole $1,400 in cash, the victim’s wallet and his phone before leaving together. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.