Monday, February 8th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Broward County, FL — At least they can’t charge him with stealing her heart — because that didn’t work. An accused burglar tried to virtually flirt with a Florida judge while she heard his case Thursday in Broward County, a hilarious moment captured by the court’s live video stream.

Judge Tabitha Blackmon, joined by a prosecutor and a defense attorney, called the defendant’s case and watched as he stepped into the camera. The man, Demetrius Lewis, appeared from a county jail and greeted the young judge with a casual, “How you doing?” “All right, I’m good, sir. How are you?” she replied.

That’s when Lewis surprised her with words rarely heard in a courtroom. “Judge, you are so gorgeous,” he said. “So gorgeous, judge. I just had to tell you. You’re gorgeous.” Blackmon smiled and thanked him — but also warned him that the compliments would not do anything for the case.

“Thank you, Mr. Lewis,” she said. “All right, Mr. Lewis. Flattery will get you everywhere. But maybe not here.” Well, it was a nice try! Without a missing a beat, Blackmon announced that the court had found probable cause to charge Lewis with attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling.

