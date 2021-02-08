One dead in Kennett apartment fire

A woman died Thursday morning in a fire in Kennett. Firefighters were called around 9:45 a.m. Thursday about a fire at the senior citizens section of the Kennett Housing Authority in the 900 block of Depot Street. 59-year-old Mary Collins died in the fire. The fire is being investigated by the Kennett Fire Department, Kennett Police Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. The fire, which was contained to the one unit, has been ruled to be accidental.

