Quest for a Million Pennies

Spare change can help save lives!

KZIM KSIM and Little Caesars Pizza are teaming up to collect a million pennies for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! THANK YOU to all the generous teachers and students participating in the Quest for a Million Pennies!

Clippard C. Elementary (Cape)
Mrs. Huntington/Mrs. Dameron – Pre-K
Mrs.Taylor – 1st Grade
Ms. Owens – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sturgeon – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Wessell – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Duer – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Rose – 3rd Grade
Mrs. Balsman- 3rd Grade

Longfellow Elementary School (Marion)
Mrs. Hill – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sullivan – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Shoukletovich – 3rd Grade
Mrs. Randolph – 5th Grade
Candace Whitehead – 4th Grade
Mrs. Parks – 5th Grade

Washington School (Marion)
Ms. Willmore – 4th Grade
Mr. Randolph – 4th Grade
Amber Fike – 4th Grade
Amanda Osborne – 4th Grade
Emily Emery – 4th Grade
Ms. Moore – 3rd Grade

Morgan Elementary (Paducah)
Ms. Davidson

