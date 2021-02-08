Three injured on ice while watching firefighters battle blaze

No one was hurt in an apartment fire Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau, but three people watching the fire were treated for injuries they sustained from falling on ice. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded just after 5 p.m. to the 1000 block of Linden St. with four fire engines and a ladder truck. When firefighters arrived, they observed moderate smoke venting from front windows and the roof line, and flames were seen in the front room of the building. No tenants were in the structure, and the fire was contained to one unit in about 12 minutes. Firefighters stayed on the scene for about an hour to remove debris and check for hidden fires. One animal was found dead inside the apartment. One of injured people was taken to a hospital by personal vehicle and two were treated on the scene. The fire was likely caused by improperly disposed of smoking materials, the report stated. Damage was estimated at $35,000.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!