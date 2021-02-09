Missouri Attorney General Presented “Back the Blue Award” to KCPD Officer

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented his Back the Blue Award to Kansas City Police Department Officer Blaine Kennedy for his actions in apprehending a suspect last year. The ceremony took place at KCPD HQ on Thursday afternoon. Both Attorney General Schmitt and KCPD Chief Smith provided remarks prior to the presentation of the award. The Attorney General’s Back the Blue Award recognizes law enforcement across the state for incredible bravery and courage in the line of duty or extraordinary service to the community.

