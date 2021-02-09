Tuesday, February 9th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Bacup, ENG — Police have admitted they were startled to find two sheep at an illegal drinking party in Lancashire. Officers said they “discovered a full bar set-up” at a drinking den in Bacup, “but the most bizarre find was the presence of two surprised sheep.”

Ten people were fined after the gathering. In a social media post, Sgt Gary Hennighan said: “The obvious line is that the wool wasn’t pulled over our eyes.” Lancashire Police said that those fined were “found to be highly intoxicated” in the venue at an industrial unit. They also discovered a snooker table, table football, and large TV at the premises.

Sgt Hennighan said: “In all seriousness, this was an extremely selfish thing to do. I appreciate people want to socialize and see friends again but there is no excuse for this.” Under government rules, it is illegal to meet socially with people indoors during lockdown, unless they are part of your household or support bubble.

