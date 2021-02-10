Judge sentences former Poplar Bluff police officer to 25 years for producing child pornography

A former Poplar Bluff police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for child pornography. 40-year-old Brandon Hopper pleaded guilty, in October, to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Hopper’s co-defendant Amber Longhibler used a mobile phone to take sexually explicit images of an eleven-year old girl. Hopper was employed as a law enforcement officer with the Poplar Bluff Police Department at the time. Longhibler was sentenced last December to 20 years in prison for her role in the offense. Hopper was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life, after serving his 25-year sentence. Hopper will also be required to register as a sex offender.

