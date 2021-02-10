Judge sentences Poplar Bluff man to 51 months for possession of stolen ammunition

A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to 51 months in prison for stolen ammunition. 38-year-old Christopher Darnell pleaded guilty, in September, to one count of possession of stolen ammunition. On April 22, 2019, Poplar Bluff police officers were called to Dunham’s Sporting Goods in response to a report of stolen ammunition. While there, they were shown a security video that appeared to show Darnell walking out of the store, carrying two pails of ammunition out of the store without paying for them. Darnell was stopped by Poplar Bluff officers later that day. Darnell gave an interview in which he admitted that he had stolen the ammunition from the store and reselling some of it to a firearms dealer known as Rhino’s Gun Worx.

