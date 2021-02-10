Missouri DED’s Proposed Budget Includes $5 Million to Expand Broadband Services in Missouri

The Parson administration is asking Missouri lawmakers to appropriate five-million dollars to continue to expand and improve broadband services across the state. State Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon testified yesterday before the House Budget Committee in Jefferson City.

DED testifies there are currently about 392-thousand underserved and unserved Missouri households, who need broadband service.

